London Philharmonic Orchestra

London Philharmonic Orchestra

,

Vernon Handley

Трек  ·  2009

A Village Romeo and Juliet, I/6: Interlude between Scenes 5 and 6, The Walk to the Paradise Garden (Arr. Beecham)

London Philharmonic Orchestra

Исполнитель

London Philharmonic Orchestra

Трек A Village Romeo and Juliet, I/6: Interlude between Scenes 5 and 6, The Walk to the Paradise Garden (Arr. Beecham)

#

Название

Альбом

1

A Village Romeo and Juliet, I/6: Interlude between Scenes 5 and 6, The Walk to the Paradise Garden (Arr. Beecham)

A Village Romeo and Juliet, I/6: Interlude between Scenes 5 and 6, The Walk to the Paradise Garden (Arr. Beecham)

London Philharmonic Orchestra

,

Vernon Handley

Delius: Orchestral Works

9:24

Информация о правообладателе: Warner Classics
