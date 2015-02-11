О нас

Paul Weller

Paul Weller

Трек  ·  2015

White Sky

Paul Weller

Исполнитель

Paul Weller

Трек White Sky

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек White Sky

White Sky

Paul Weller

White Sky

4:57

Текст песни

There's a sheet upon the sky

Kinda mixes my soul

On the king's highway

I didn't know where to go

If you're ever feeling lost

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone UK

