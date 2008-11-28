Информация о правообладателе: ℗ As shown. The copyright in these sound recordings is owned by EMI Records Ltd./Virgin Classics except where otherwise stated. This compilation (P) 2008 EMI Records Ltd.
Трек · 2008
Magnificat in D Major, BWV 243: VI. Duet. "Et misericordia"
Другие релизы артиста
Handel: Italian Cantatas2018 · Альбом · Lea Desandre
Handel: Italian Cantatas - Aminta e Fillide, HWV 83: "Per abbatter il rigore" (Aminta, Fillide)2018 · Сингл · Emmanuelle Haim
Handel: Messiah2014 · Альбом · Christopher Purves
Une fête baroque2012 · Альбом · Emmanuelle Haim
Handel La Resurrezione (HWV 47)2009 · Альбом · Emmanuelle Haim
Monteverdi: L'Orfeo2004 · Альбом · Emmanuelle Haim
Handel: Aci, Galatea e Polifemo2003 · Альбом · Emmanuelle Haim
Purcell: Dido and Aeneas2003 · Альбом · Emmanuelle Haim
Haëndel : Cantates & duos italiens2001 · Альбом · Emmanuelle Haim