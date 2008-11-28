О нас

Команда

Креаторам

Звук Бизнес

Частые вопросы

Поддержка

iOS App

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

Alan Curtis

Alan Curtis

Трек  ·  2008

Fernando, rè di Castiglia, HWV 30, Act 3: "M'opporrò da generoso" (Sosarme)

Alan Curtis

Исполнитель

Alan Curtis

Трек Fernando, rè di Castiglia, HWV 30, Act 3: "M'opporrò da generoso" (Sosarme)

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Fernando, rè di Castiglia, HWV 30, Act 3: "M'opporrò da generoso" (Sosarme)

Fernando, rè di Castiglia, HWV 30, Act 3: "M'opporrò da generoso" (Sosarme)

Alan Curtis

Altus: From Castrato to Countertenor

4:21

Информация о правообладателе: ℗ As shown. The copyright in these sound recordings is owned by EMI Records Ltd./Virgin Classics except where otherwise stated. This compilation (P) 2008 EMI Records Ltd.
Волна по треку
Волна по треку
Волна по треку

Волна по треку


Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции

Другие релизы артиста

Релиз Brilliant Opera Collection: Gluck Demofoonte
Brilliant Opera Collection: Gluck Demofoonte2020 · Сингл · Alan Curtis
Релиз Vivaldi: Catone in Utica
Vivaldi: Catone in Utica2013 · Альбом · Antonio Vivaldi
Релиз Vivaldi: Catone in Utica
Vivaldi: Catone in Utica2013 · Альбом · Emoke Baräth
Релиз Rossi Lotti Madrigals
Rossi Lotti Madrigals2013 · Альбом · Alan Curtis
Релиз Handel Giove in Argo
Handel Giove in Argo2013 · Альбом · Alan Curtis
Релиз Il pastor fido
Il pastor fido2012 · Альбом · Il Complesso Barocco
Релиз Haendel: Streams of Pleasure
Haendel: Streams of Pleasure2011 · Альбом · Karina Gauvin
Релиз Gluck: Ezio
Gluck: Ezio2011 · Альбом · Alan Curtis
Релиз Handel Ariodante
Handel Ariodante2011 · Альбом · Alan Curtis
Релиз Handel: Berenice
Handel: Berenice2010 · Альбом · Alan Curtis
Релиз Tolomeo E Alessandro Ovvero La Corona Disprezzata
Tolomeo E Alessandro Ovvero La Corona Disprezzata2010 · Альбом · Domenico Scarlatti
Релиз Tolomeo E Alessandro Ovvero La Corona Disprezzata
Tolomeo E Alessandro Ovvero La Corona Disprezzata2010 · Альбом · Alan Curtis

Похожие артисты

Alan Curtis
Артист

Alan Curtis

Оркестр Большого театра СССР
Артист

Оркестр Большого театра СССР

Артур Эйзен
Артист

Артур Эйзен

Franco Corelli
Артист

Franco Corelli

Dame Joan Sutherland
Артист

Dame Joan Sutherland

Tito Gobbi
Артист

Tito Gobbi

Teresa Berganza
Артист

Teresa Berganza

Marcel Peeters
Артист

Marcel Peeters

Важа Чачава
Артист

Важа Чачава

Wiesław Ochman
Артист

Wiesław Ochman

Coro Del Teatro Alla Scala Di Milano
Артист

Coro Del Teatro Alla Scala Di Milano

Hans Schmidt-Isserstedt
Артист

Hans Schmidt-Isserstedt

Dawn Upshaw
Артист

Dawn Upshaw