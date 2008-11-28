О нас

Команда

Креаторам

Звук Бизнес

Частые вопросы

Поддержка

iOS App

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

James Bowman

James Bowman

,

Christopher Robson

Трек  ·  2008

Come Ye Sons of Art, Z. 323 "Ode for Queen Mary's Birthday": No. 3, Duet. "Sound the Trumpet"

James Bowman

Исполнитель

James Bowman

Трек Come Ye Sons of Art, Z. 323 "Ode for Queen Mary's Birthday": No. 3, Duet. "Sound the Trumpet"

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Come Ye Sons of Art, Z. 323 "Ode for Queen Mary's Birthday": No. 3, Duet. "Sound the Trumpet"

Come Ye Sons of Art, Z. 323 "Ode for Queen Mary's Birthday": No. 3, Duet. "Sound the Trumpet"

James Bowman

,

Christopher Robson

Altus: From Castrato to Countertenor

2:26

Информация о правообладателе: ℗ As shown. The copyright in these sound recordings is owned by EMI Records Ltd./Virgin Classics except where otherwise stated. This compilation (P) 2008 EMI Records Ltd.

Другие релизы артиста

Релиз Music from the Courts of Europe - London
Music from the Courts of Europe - London2019 · Альбом · James Bowman
Релиз Elizabethan Lute Songs - Purcell: Birthday Odes for Queen Mary
Elizabethan Lute Songs - Purcell: Birthday Odes for Queen Mary2019 · Альбом · James Bowman
Релиз Purcell: The Fairy Queen; Songs And Arias
Purcell: The Fairy Queen; Songs And Arias2019 · Сингл · John Shirley-Quirk
Релиз Thus Angels Sung
Thus Angels Sung2014 · Альбом · James Bowman
Релиз Pergolesi: Stabat Mater
Pergolesi: Stabat Mater2012 · Сингл · Emma Kirkby
Релиз Vivaldi: Gloria; Stabat Mater
Vivaldi: Gloria; Stabat Mater2012 · Сингл · James Bowman
Релиз Allegri: Miserere; Renaissance Polyphony; Consort Songs
Allegri: Miserere; Renaissance Polyphony; Consort Songs2010 · Альбом · Paul Esswood
Релиз Pergolesi Stabat Mater, Salve Regina; Vivaldi
Pergolesi Stabat Mater, Salve Regina; Vivaldi2010 · Сингл · Christopher Hogwood
Релиз Vivaldi: Salve Regina / Telemann: Easter Cantata
Vivaldi: Salve Regina / Telemann: Easter Cantata2009 · Альбом · James Bowman
Релиз Dowland: Lute Songs And More
Dowland: Lute Songs And More2009 · Альбом · James Bowman
Релиз Songs of Innocence
Songs of Innocence2008 · Альбом · Andrew Plant
Релиз Purcell: Here Let My Life
Purcell: Here Let My Life2007 · Альбом · James Bowman

Похожие артисты

James Bowman
Артист

James Bowman

Albrecht Mayer
Артист

Albrecht Mayer

Jean Dubé
Артист

Jean Dubé

Martha Argerich
Артист

Martha Argerich

Bert Alink
Артист

Bert Alink

Pascal Rogé
Артист

Pascal Rogé

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
Артист

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

Eduard Kaufmann
Артист

Eduard Kaufmann

Dawn Upshaw
Артист

Dawn Upshaw

Walter Prystawski
Артист

Walter Prystawski

Laura Lootens
Артист

Laura Lootens

정명훈
Артист

정명훈

Jorge Bolet
Артист

Jorge Bolet