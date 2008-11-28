О нас

Команда

Креаторам

Звук Бизнес

Частые вопросы

Поддержка

iOS App

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

Sir Philip Ledger

Sir Philip Ledger

Трек  ·  2008

Saul, HWV 53, Act 1: "O Lord, whose mercies numberless" (David)

Sir Philip Ledger

Исполнитель

Sir Philip Ledger

Трек Saul, HWV 53, Act 1: "O Lord, whose mercies numberless" (David)

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Saul, HWV 53, Act 1: "O Lord, whose mercies numberless" (David)

Saul, HWV 53, Act 1: "O Lord, whose mercies numberless" (David)

Sir Philip Ledger

Altus: From Castrato to Countertenor

3:34

Информация о правообладателе: ℗ As shown. The copyright in these sound recordings is owned by EMI Records Ltd./Virgin Classics except where otherwise stated. This compilation (P) 2008 EMI Records Ltd.

Другие релизы артиста

Релиз J.S. Bach: Six Cantatas
J.S. Bach: Six Cantatas2019 · Сингл · Raymond Koster
Релиз Purcell: The Fairy Queen; Songs And Arias
Purcell: The Fairy Queen; Songs And Arias2019 · Сингл · John Shirley-Quirk
Релиз Traditional Glees and Madrigals
Traditional Glees and Madrigals2010 · Альбом · Pro Cantione Antiqua
Релиз Haendel : Alexander's Feast
Haendel : Alexander's Feast2010 · Альбом · Sir Philip Ledger
Релиз Dring: The Far Away Princess and Other Songs
Dring: The Far Away Princess and Other Songs2009 · Альбом · Sir Philip Ledger
Релиз More Organ Favourites from King's College, Cambridge
More Organ Favourites from King's College, Cambridge2009 · Альбом · Sir Philip Ledger
Релиз Bach: Christmas Oratorio
Bach: Christmas Oratorio1996 · Альбом · Sir Philip Ledger
Релиз Lloyd Webber: Music of William Lloyd Webber
Lloyd Webber: Music of William Lloyd Webber1996 · Сингл · Julian Lloyd Webber
Релиз Vivaldi: Bassoon Concertos Vol.3
Vivaldi: Bassoon Concertos Vol.31996 · Сингл · Daniel Smith
Релиз Vivaldi: Bassoon Concertos Vol. 2
Vivaldi: Bassoon Concertos Vol. 21996 · Сингл · Daniel Smith
Релиз Three Tudor Masses - Byrd/Tallis/Tye
Three Tudor Masses - Byrd/Tallis/Tye1995 · Альбом · Sir Philip Ledger
Релиз Bach, J.S.: Brandenburg Concertos etc.
Bach, J.S.: Brandenburg Concertos etc.1995 · Сингл · Emanuel Hurwitz

Похожие артисты

Sir Philip Ledger
Артист

Sir Philip Ledger

Berliner Philharmoniker
Артист

Berliner Philharmoniker

Alberto Lizzio
Артист

Alberto Lizzio

Mozart Festival Orchestra
Артист

Mozart Festival Orchestra

Дмитрий Дмитриевич Шостакович
Артист

Дмитрий Дмитриевич Шостакович

Richard Bonynge
Артист

Richard Bonynge

Валерий Абисалович Гергиев
Артист

Валерий Абисалович Гергиев

London Philharmonic Orchestra
Артист

London Philharmonic Orchestra

Raphael Alpermann
Артист

Raphael Alpermann

Sir Neville Marriner
Артист

Sir Neville Marriner

The Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
Артист

The Academy of St. Martin in the Fields

Philharmonia Orchestra
Артист

Philharmonia Orchestra

Claudio Abbado
Артист

Claudio Abbado