О нас

Команда

Креаторам

Звук Бизнес

Частые вопросы

Поддержка

iOS App

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

Alfred Deller

Alfred Deller

,

Desmond Dupré

Трек  ·  2008

Greensleeves

1 лайк

Alfred Deller

Исполнитель

Alfred Deller

Трек Greensleeves

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Greensleeves

Greensleeves

Alfred Deller

,

Desmond Dupré

Altus: From Castrato to Countertenor

3:15

Информация о правообладателе: ℗ As shown. The copyright in these sound recordings is owned by EMI Records Ltd./Virgin Classics except where otherwise stated. This compilation (P) 2008 EMI Records Ltd.

Другие релизы артиста

Релиз Alfred Deller: Portrait of a Legend
Alfred Deller: Portrait of a Legend2024 · Альбом · Alfred Deller
Релиз Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Alfred Deller
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Alfred Deller2022 · Альбом · Alfred Deller
Релиз Shakespeare Songs and Lute Solos
Shakespeare Songs and Lute Solos2021 · Сингл · Desmond Dupré
Релиз A Minstrel's Christmas
A Minstrel's Christmas2021 · Альбом · Alfred Deller
Релиз Purcell: Come Ye Sons of Art
Purcell: Come Ye Sons of Art2021 · Альбом · Bruce Boyce
Релиз From Perotinus Magnus to Monteverdi
From Perotinus Magnus to Monteverdi2019 · Альбом · Alfred Deller
Релиз Silent Night (The Christmas Songs)
Silent Night (The Christmas Songs)2019 · Сингл · Alfred Deller
Релиз The Holly & the Ivy
The Holly & the Ivy2019 · Альбом · Alfred Deller
Релиз In Love with Alfred Deller
In Love with Alfred Deller2019 · Альбом · Alfred Deller
Релиз Lute Songs; Purcell: Come, Ye Sons Of Art
Lute Songs; Purcell: Come, Ye Sons Of Art2019 · Альбом · Anthony Lewis
Релиз The Legendary Alfred Deller and his Consort: The Best of Christmas Music
The Legendary Alfred Deller and his Consort: The Best of Christmas Music2018 · Альбом · Alfred Deller
Релиз O Rosa Bella
O Rosa Bella2017 · Альбом · Alfred Deller

Похожие артисты

Alfred Deller
Артист

Alfred Deller

Вот это находка!

На этого артиста почти никто не похож