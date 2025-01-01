О нас

Geri Halliwell

Geri Halliwell

Трек  ·  1999

Mi chico latino

317 лайков

Geri Halliwell

Исполнитель

Geri Halliwell

Трек Mi chico latino

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Mi chico latino

Mi chico latino

Geri Halliwell

Schizophonic

3:13

Текст песни

Donde esta el hombre

Con fuego en la sangre

I've got a secret, I cannot keep it

It's just a whisper of a distant memory

Just a dream, or so it seems

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone UK
