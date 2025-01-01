О нас

Команда

Креаторам

Звук Бизнес

Частые вопросы

Поддержка

iOS App

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

Информация о правообладателе: The copyright in this sound recording is owned by EMI Records Ltd. Digital remastering (P) 2002 by EMI Records Ltd.

Другие релизы артиста

Релиз Rosanna Carteri & Tito Gobbi - Concerto Martini & Rossi
Rosanna Carteri & Tito Gobbi - Concerto Martini & Rossi2024 · Сингл · Orchestra Sinfonica di Milano della Rai
Релиз Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto
Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto2023 · Сингл · Tito Gobbi
Релиз Giacomo Puccini: Tosca
Giacomo Puccini: Tosca2023 · Сингл · Francesco Molinari Pradelli
Релиз Verdi · Falstaff
Verdi · Falstaff2023 · Сингл · Tito Gobbi
Релиз Verdi · Simon Boccanegra
Verdi · Simon Boccanegra2023 · Сингл · Tito Gobbi
Релиз Leoncavallo: pagliacci
Leoncavallo: pagliacci2023 · Сингл · Maria Callas
Релиз Best of classical music in 2022, Vol. 1
Best of classical music in 2022, Vol. 12022 · Сингл · Maria Callas
Релиз Simon Boccanegra staring Leyla Gencer
Simon Boccanegra staring Leyla Gencer2022 · Альбом · Giuseppe Verdi
Релиз Donizetti
Donizetti2022 · Сингл · Orchestra Sinfonica di Torino della Rai
Релиз Verdi: Otello
Verdi: Otello2021 · Альбом · Jon Vickers
Релиз Verdi: Falstaff (Live)
Verdi: Falstaff (Live)2019 · Альбом · Herbert von Karajan
Релиз Simon Boccanegra
Simon Boccanegra2017 · Альбом · Orchestra of the State Opera in Vienna

Похожие артисты

Tito Gobbi
Артист

Tito Gobbi

Orchestra del Teatro alla Scala
Артист

Orchestra del Teatro alla Scala

Igor Markevitch
Артист

Igor Markevitch

International Chamber Vocalists
Артист

International Chamber Vocalists

Sherrill Milnes
Артист

Sherrill Milnes

Vincenzo Bellini
Артист

Vincenzo Bellini

Garrick Ohlsson
Артист

Garrick Ohlsson

Dimitri Mitropoulos
Артист

Dimitri Mitropoulos

Tullio Serafin
Артист

Tullio Serafin

Helene Schneiderman
Артист

Helene Schneiderman

Paul Gay
Артист

Paul Gay

Carlo Bergonzi
Артист

Carlo Bergonzi

Herman Wallen
Артист

Herman Wallen