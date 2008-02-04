О нас

Anne-Sophie Mutter

/Alexis Weissenberg,

Wiener Philharmoniker

Трек  ·  2008

Le quattro stagioni (The Four Seasons), Concerto No. 1 in E Major, RV 269, 'La primavera': I. Allegro

Исполнитель

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Le quattro stagioni (The Four Seasons), Concerto No. 1 in E Major, RV 269, 'La primavera': I. Allegro

Le quattro stagioni (The Four Seasons), Concerto No. 1 in E Major, RV 269, 'La primavera': I. Allegro

,

Wiener Philharmoniker

100 Best Karajan

3:18

Информация о правообладателе: This compilation (P) 2008 EMI Records Ltd.
