Трек · 2010
Magic Love
9 лайков
#
Название
Альбом
Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone Denmark
Текст песни
I've got the feeling that it's magic love
You've got me going, I just can't give up
I've got the feeling that it's magic love
And all my dreams will never stop
I see you every night in all my dreams
Чтобы увидеть полный текст,
Волна по треку
Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции
Другие релизы артиста
Fenix2022 · Альбом · Me & My
Soltera2022 · Альбом · Me & My
Vega2022 · Альбом · Me & My
Four2022 · Альбом · Me & My
Farsante2022 · Альбом · Me & My
Clave2022 · Альбом · Me & My
Two Are Stronger Than One2016 · Сингл · Me & My
Me & My The Ultimate Collection2007 · Альбом · Me & My
Too Much Christmas2007 · Сингл · Me & My
Fly High2001 · Альбом · Me & My
Let The Love Go On1999 · Альбом · Me & My
Me & My1995 · Альбом · Me & My