Terry Reid

Terry Reid

Трек  ·  2004

Superlungs My Supergirl (2004 Remaster)

Terry Reid

Terry Reid

Трек Superlungs My Supergirl (2004 Remaster)

Трек Superlungs My Supergirl (2004 Remaster)

Superlungs My Supergirl (2004 Remaster)

Terry Reid

Superlungs

2:43

Текст песни

You find the kind of girl in every town

Wherever there's a scene she's always hanging around

She's so naive and innocent and looks at you with awe

She's only fourteen but she knows how to draw, yeah

Whoa, super lungs

Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone UK
