Информация о правообладателе: ℗ This compilation (P) 2002 by EMI Records Ltd./Virgin Classics
Julia Gooding/
James Bowman
/Christopher Robson/David Wilson-Johnson/Choir of the Age of Enlightenment/Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment/Gustav Leonhardt, James Bowman
Трек · 2002
Come Ye Sons of Art, Z. 323 "Ode for Queen Mary's Birthday": No. 5, Ritornello. "Strike the Viol"
Волна по треку
Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции
Другие релизы артиста
Music from the Courts of Europe - London2019 · Альбом · James Bowman
Elizabethan Lute Songs - Purcell: Birthday Odes for Queen Mary2019 · Альбом · James Bowman
Purcell: The Fairy Queen; Songs And Arias2019 · Сингл · John Shirley-Quirk
Thus Angels Sung2014 · Альбом · James Bowman
Pergolesi: Stabat Mater2012 · Сингл · Emma Kirkby
Vivaldi: Gloria; Stabat Mater2012 · Сингл · James Bowman
Allegri: Miserere; Renaissance Polyphony; Consort Songs2010 · Альбом · Paul Esswood
Pergolesi Stabat Mater, Salve Regina; Vivaldi2010 · Сингл · Christopher Hogwood
Vivaldi: Salve Regina / Telemann: Easter Cantata2009 · Альбом · James Bowman
Dowland: Lute Songs And More2009 · Альбом · James Bowman
Songs of Innocence2008 · Альбом · Andrew Plant
Purcell: Here Let My Life2007 · Альбом · James Bowman