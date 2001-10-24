О нас

Lionel Richie

Lionel Richie

,

Diana Ross

Трек  ·  2001

Endless Love

7 лайков

Lionel Richie

Исполнитель

Lionel Richie

Трек Endless Love

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Endless Love

Endless Love

Lionel Richie

,

Diana Ross

Love and Life: The Very Best of Diana Ross

4:28

Текст песни

My love

There's only you in my life

The only thing that's bright

My first love

You're every breath that I take

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone UK
