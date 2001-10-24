О нас

The Supremes

The Supremes

Трек  ·  2001

You Keep Me Hangin' On

1 лайк

The Supremes

Исполнитель

The Supremes

Трек You Keep Me Hangin' On

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек You Keep Me Hangin' On

You Keep Me Hangin' On

The Supremes

Love and Life: The Very Best of Diana Ross

2:45

Текст песни

Set me free, why don't cha, baby

Get out my life, why don't cha, baby (u-uu-u)

'Cause you don't really love me

You just keep me hangin' on (u-uu-u)

You don't really need me

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone UK
