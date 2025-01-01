О нас

Команда

Креаторам

Звук Бизнес

Частые вопросы

Поддержка

iOS App

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

Syd Barrett

Syd Barrett

Трек  ·  1993

No Man's Land

4 лайка

Syd Barrett

Исполнитель

Syd Barrett

Трек No Man's Land

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек No Man's Land

No Man's Land

Syd Barrett

The Madcap Laughs (Deluxe Version)

3:03

Текст песни

You would hold your head up high

You even try

You would hold another hand:

Oh understand!

They even see me under call

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: ℗ 1993 Syd Barrett Music Limited under exclusive licence to Parlophone Records Limited a Warner Music Group Company
Волна по треку
Волна по треку
Волна по треку

Волна по треку


Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции

Другие релизы артиста

Релиз Show Me the Way
Show Me the Way2025 · Сингл · Syd Barrett
Релиз Appalachian
Appalachian2025 · Альбом · Syd Barrett
Релиз Break in the Bed
Break in the Bed2025 · Сингл · Syd Barrett
Релиз Big Bass Bumpin'
Big Bass Bumpin'2025 · Сингл · Syd Barrett
Релиз Hot Tequila
Hot Tequila2024 · Сингл · Syd Barrett
Релиз Barrett Delight
Barrett Delight2024 · Сингл · Syd Barrett
Релиз Dance Until Tomorrow
Dance Until Tomorrow2024 · Сингл · Syd Barrett
Релиз Artificial
Artificial2022 · Сингл · Syd Barrett
Релиз See Emily Play (Arr. for Voice, Saxophone and Orchestra by David le Page)
See Emily Play (Arr. for Voice, Saxophone and Orchestra by David le Page)2022 · Сингл · Orchestra of the Swan
Релиз Persuasion
Persuasion2020 · Альбом · Syd Barrett
Релиз Ghetto Youth
Ghetto Youth2019 · Сингл · Syd Barrett
Релиз Clckizq
Clckizq2017 · Альбом · Syd Barrett

Похожие артисты

Syd Barrett
Артист

Syd Barrett

Tom Waits
Артист

Tom Waits

Jefferson Airplane
Артист

Jefferson Airplane

Nico
Артист

Nico

The Velvet Underground
Артист

The Velvet Underground

Love
Артист

Love

Lou Reed
Артист

Lou Reed

The Turtles
Артист

The Turtles

Nick Cave
Артист

Nick Cave

Patti Smith
Артист

Patti Smith

The Zombies
Артист

The Zombies

THE THE
Артист

THE THE

Ween
Артист

Ween