Информация о правообладателе: ℗ 2009 The copyright in this sound recording is owned by EMI Records Ltd.

Другие релизы артиста

Релиз American Classics: Jerome Kern
American Classics: Jerome Kern2011 · Альбом · John McGlinn
Релиз The Ultimate Wagner Opera Album
The Ultimate Wagner Opera Album2010 · Альбом · Рихард Вагнер
Релиз Gershwin: Overtures
Gershwin: Overtures2010 · Альбом · John McGlinn
Релиз Irving Berlin: Annie Get Your Gun
Irving Berlin: Annie Get Your Gun2009 · Альбом · John McGlinn
Релиз The Very Best of Broadway
The Very Best of Broadway2009 · Альбом · John McGlinn
Релиз Wagner, R.: Scenes From Tristan Und Isolde and Gotterdammerung
Wagner, R.: Scenes From Tristan Und Isolde and Gotterdammerung2004 · Альбом · Рихард Вагнер
Релиз Cinema Classics 2004
Cinema Classics 20042004 · Альбом · Various Artists
Релиз Wagner, R.: Scenes From Lohengrin and Siegfried
Wagner, R.: Scenes From Lohengrin and Siegfried2003 · Альбом · John McGlinn
Релиз Porter: Overtures & Within the Quota
Porter: Overtures & Within the Quota1991 · Альбом · John McGlinn
Релиз Show Boat
Show Boat1988 · Альбом · John McGlinn

