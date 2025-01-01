О нас

Команда

Креаторам

Звук Бизнес

Частые вопросы

Поддержка

iOS App

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

Motörhead

Motörhead

Трек  ·  1997

Fools (1997 Remaster)

6 лайков

Motörhead

Исполнитель

Motörhead

Трек Fools (1997 Remaster)

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Fools (1997 Remaster)

Fools (1997 Remaster)

Motörhead

On Parole

5:35

Текст песни

This is a song for all you managers and agents out there.

Are ya listening? Good!

They take your money, break your soul,

They say it's only rock 'n' roll,

They think they're cool to wheel and deal,

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone Records Ltd a Warner Music Group Company
Волна по треку
Волна по треку
Волна по треку

Волна по треку


Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции

Другие релизы артиста

Релиз Switzerland 1988
Switzerland 19882025 · Альбом · Motörhead
Релиз Glasgow 1982
Glasgow 19822025 · Альбом · Motörhead
Релиз The Löst Tapes, Vol. 2 (Live in Norwich, 1998)
The Löst Tapes, Vol. 2 (Live in Norwich, 1998)2021 · Альбом · Motörhead
Релиз Everything Louder Forever: The Very Best Of
Everything Louder Forever: The Very Best Of2021 · Альбом · Motörhead
Релиз Hellraiser (30th Anniversary Edition)
Hellraiser (30th Anniversary Edition)2021 · Сингл · Ozzy Osbourne
Релиз Stay Clean (Live Sound check at Newcastle City Hall, 30/3/1981)
Stay Clean (Live Sound check at Newcastle City Hall, 30/3/1981)2021 · Сингл · Motörhead
Релиз The Löst Tapes Vol. 1 (Live in Madrid 1995)
The Löst Tapes Vol. 1 (Live in Madrid 1995)2021 · Альбом · Motörhead
Релиз The Hammer (Live at Newcastle City Hall, 30/3/1981)
The Hammer (Live at Newcastle City Hall, 30/3/1981)2021 · Сингл · Motörhead
Релиз Louder Than Noise… Live in Berlin
Louder Than Noise… Live in Berlin2021 · Альбом · Motörhead
Релиз Rock It (Live in Berlin 2012)
Rock It (Live in Berlin 2012)2021 · Сингл · Motörhead
Релиз Over the Top (Live in Berlin 2012)
Over the Top (Live in Berlin 2012)2021 · Сингл · Motörhead
Релиз Ace of Spades (40th Anniversary Master) [Instrumental]
Ace of Spades (40th Anniversary Master) [Instrumental]2020 · Сингл · Motörhead

Похожие артисты

Motörhead
Артист

Motörhead

Ozzy Osbourne
Артист

Ozzy Osbourne

Black Sabbath
Артист

Black Sabbath

Iron Maiden
Артист

Iron Maiden

Megadeth
Артист

Megadeth

Judas Priest
Артист

Judas Priest

Helloween
Артист

Helloween

Alice Cooper
Артист

Alice Cooper

Mötley Crüe
Артист

Mötley Crüe

W.A.S.P.
Артист

W.A.S.P.

Van Halen
Артист

Van Halen

Dio
Артист

Dio

Skid Row
Артист

Skid Row