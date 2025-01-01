Трек · 1997
Leaving Here (Alternate Take) [1997 Remaster]
11 лайков
#
Название
Альбом
Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone Records Ltd a Warner Music Group Company
Текст песни
Hey, fellows have you heard the news,
The women in this town are being misused,
Seen it all in a dream last night,
You'll be leaving this town 'cause you don't feel right,
'Cos I'm Leaving, Leaving Here
Чтобы увидеть полный текст,
Волна по треку
Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции
Другие релизы артиста
Switzerland 19882025 · Альбом · Motörhead
Glasgow 19822025 · Альбом · Motörhead
The Löst Tapes, Vol. 2 (Live in Norwich, 1998)2021 · Альбом · Motörhead
Everything Louder Forever: The Very Best Of2021 · Альбом · Motörhead
Hellraiser (30th Anniversary Edition)2021 · Сингл · Ozzy Osbourne
Stay Clean (Live Sound check at Newcastle City Hall, 30/3/1981)2021 · Сингл · Motörhead
The Löst Tapes Vol. 1 (Live in Madrid 1995)2021 · Альбом · Motörhead
The Hammer (Live at Newcastle City Hall, 30/3/1981)2021 · Сингл · Motörhead
Louder Than Noise… Live in Berlin2021 · Альбом · Motörhead
Rock It (Live in Berlin 2012)2021 · Сингл · Motörhead
Over the Top (Live in Berlin 2012)2021 · Сингл · Motörhead
Ace of Spades (40th Anniversary Master) [Instrumental]2020 · Сингл · Motörhead