Трек · 2015
Denim and Leather (Live at Bloodstock)
1 лайк
#
Название
Альбом
Информация о правообладателе: UDR
Текст песни
Where were you in '79 when the dam began to burst
Did you check us out down at the local show
Were you wearing denim, wearing leather
Did you run down to the front
Did you queue for your ticket through the ice and snow
Чтобы увидеть полный текст,
Другие релизы артиста
Molly / High Tide2022 · Альбом · Data 3
Imperfect2022 · Сингл · Saxon
Daydream2022 · Сингл · Saxon
Remember the Fallen2022 · Сингл · Saxon
Remember the Fallen2022 · Сингл · Saxon
Carpe Diem2021 · Альбом · Saxon
2021 Annual2021 · Альбом · Transforma
You Didn't Know2021 · Сингл · Saxon
Carpe Diem (Seize the Day)2021 · Сингл · Saxon
Red Brick City2021 · Альбом · Heavy Water
Revolution2021 · Сингл · Heavy Water
Power2021 · Сингл · Saxon