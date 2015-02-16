Трек · 2015
Dallas 1PM
4 лайка
#
Название
Альбом
Информация о правообладателе: UDR
Текст песни
A crowded Main street, the scene was set
They check out the view, turn the radio on
Open the case, assemble the gun
Wait at the ready, for the president's run
The world was shocked that fateful day (*)
Чтобы увидеть полный текст,
Волна по треку
Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции
Другие релизы артиста
Molly / High Tide2022 · Альбом · Data 3
Imperfect2022 · Сингл · Saxon
Daydream2022 · Сингл · Saxon
Remember the Fallen2022 · Сингл · Saxon
Remember the Fallen2022 · Сингл · Saxon
Carpe Diem2021 · Альбом · Saxon
2021 Annual2021 · Альбом · Transforma
You Didn't Know2021 · Сингл · Saxon
Carpe Diem (Seize the Day)2021 · Сингл · Saxon
Red Brick City2021 · Альбом · Heavy Water
Revolution2021 · Сингл · Heavy Water
Power2021 · Сингл · Saxon