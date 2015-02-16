Трек · 2015
Battalions of Steel (Live at Bloodstock)
Take up your sword the sword of the brave
You fight for legion you fight to the grave
For death and for glory your spirit won't die
Legions of steel to battle you cry
Hail to the heroes stand to the last
