Трек · 2015
747 (Strangers In The Night)
Информация о правообладателе: UDR
Текст песни
We got a 747 coming down in the night
There's no power, there's no runway lights
Radio operator try to get a message through
Tell the flight deck New York has no lights
There's no power, what do we do
