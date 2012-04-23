Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone (France)
Трек · 2012
Petite suite, CD 71, L. 65: IV. Ballet
Другие релизы артиста
Dohnanyi: Serenade & Sonatas2023 · Альбом · Ernst von Dohnányi
Ulf Hoelscher spielt Schumann & Szymanowski2012 · Альбом · Michel Beroff
Debussy: Préludes Premier Livre, Children's Hour & Others2009 · Альбом · Michel Beroff
Debussy: Preludes Deuxieme Livre & Six Epigraphes Antiques2009 · Альбом · Michel Beroff
Messiaen: Quartet for the End of Time; Chronochromie2008 · Альбом · Michel Beroff
Prokofiev: Piano Concertos2008 · Альбом · Michel Beroff
Mussorgsky: Solo Piano Music2007 · Альбом · Michel Beroff
Bartók: Works for Piano2006 · Альбом · Michel Beroff
Messiaen: Vingt Regards sur l'Enfant Jésus2005 · Альбом · Michel Beroff
Concertos For Two Pianos2003 · Альбом · Michel Beroff
Liszt: Orchesterwerke & Werke für Klavier und Orchester2003 · Альбом · Kurt Masur
prokofiev concertos1992 · Альбом · Michel Beroff