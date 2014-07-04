О нас

Wilco

Wilco

Трек  ·  2014

Hate It Here

Wilco

Исполнитель

Wilco

Трек Hate It Here

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Hate It Here

Hate It Here

Wilco

Boyhood: Music from the Motion Picture

4:31

Текст песни

I try to stay busy

I do the dishes, I mow the lawn

I try to keep myself occupied

Even though I know you're not coming home

I try to keep the house nice and neat

Информация о правообладателе: Nonesuch

