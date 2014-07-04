Трек · 2014
Hate It Here
2 лайка
#
Название
Альбом
Информация о правообладателе: Nonesuch
Текст песни
I try to stay busy
I do the dishes, I mow the lawn
I try to keep myself occupied
Even though I know you're not coming home
I try to keep the house nice and neat
Чтобы увидеть полный текст,
Другие релизы артиста
Wilco Live (Blue)2025 · Альбом · Wilco
Hot Sun Cool Shroud2024 · Альбом · Wilco
Cousin2023 · Альбом · Wilco
Cruel Country2022 · Альбом · Wilco
Cuts Against The Tide (Live '95)2021 · Альбом · Wilco
summerteeth (Deluxe Edition)2020 · Альбом · Wilco
A Shot in the Arm (Live at the Boulder Theater, Boulder, CO 11/1/99)2020 · Сингл · Wilco
Candyfloss (Demo)2020 · Сингл · Wilco
Every Little Thing (Alternate)2020 · Сингл · Wilco
Summer Teeth (Slow Rhodes Version)2020 · Сингл · Wilco
Side with the Seeds (SongAid) [Live]2020 · Сингл · Wilco
Ode to Joy2019 · Альбом · Wilco