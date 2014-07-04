Трек · 2014
Do You Realize??
82 лайка
#
Название
Альбом
Информация о правообладателе: Nonesuch
Текст песни
One, two, three, four
Do you realize
That you have the most beautiful face?
Do you realize
We're floating in space?
Чтобы увидеть полный текст,
Волна по треку
Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции
Другие релизы артиста
Killer Bee (feat. The Flaming Lips)2025 · Сингл · The Flaming Lips
True Love (Make Me Believe)2023 · Сингл · Wildes
White Christmas (Demo For Tom Waits)2021 · Сингл · The Flaming Lips
Where The Viaduct Looms2021 · Альбом · The Flaming Lips
The Ship Song2021 · Сингл · The Flaming Lips
Where the Viaduct Looms2021 · Альбом · The Flaming Lips
Could Be The Sunrise (Live '87)2020 · Альбом · The Flaming Lips
American Head2020 · Альбом · The Flaming Lips
Mother Please Don't Be Sad2020 · Сингл · The Flaming Lips
Will You Return/When You Come Down2020 · Сингл · The Flaming Lips
My Religion Is You2020 · Сингл · The Flaming Lips
Deap Lips2020 · Альбом · Deap Vally