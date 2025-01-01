Трек · 1999
Something's Gotta Give
3 лайка
#
Название
Альбом
Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone UK
Текст песни
When an irresistible force such as you
Meets an old immovable object like me
You can bet just as sure as you live
Something's gotta give
Something's gotta give
Чтобы увидеть полный текст,
Другие релизы артиста
I Won't Dance2025 · Альбом · Fred Astaire
Mr. Gershwin2024 · Сингл · George Gershwin
Mine2023 · Альбом · Bing Crosby
Night and Day2023 · Альбом · Fred Astaire
Band Wagon2023 · Альбом · Fred Astaire
We Saw the Sea2023 · Альбом · Fred Astaire
Not My Girl2023 · Альбом · Fred Astaire
Masterpieces2023 · Альбом · Bunny Berigan And His Boys
Cheek to Cheek2023 · Альбом · Fred Astaire
Jazz Vocalists sing George Gershwin2022 · Альбом · Nina Simone
The Piccolino2022 · Альбом · Fred Astaire
Funny Face2022 · Альбом · Adele Astaire