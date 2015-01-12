О нас

Команда

Креаторам

Звук Бизнес

Частые вопросы

Поддержка

iOS App

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

Halestorm

Halestorm

Трек  ·  2015

Apocalyptic

Контент 18+

78 лайков

Halestorm

Исполнитель

Halestorm

Трек Apocalyptic

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Apocalyptic

Apocalyptic

Halestorm

Apocalyptic

3:13

Текст песни

I wear my nine-inch heels when we go to bed

I paint the color of my lips blood red

I get so animal like never before

So you press play and I hit record

'Cause we're dysfunctional physical

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: Atlantic Records
Волна по треку
Волна по треку
Волна по треку

Волна по треку


Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции

Другие релизы артиста

Релиз The Steeple
The Steeple2022 · Сингл · Halestorm
Релиз Back From The Dead (Unplugged)
Back From The Dead (Unplugged)2021 · Сингл · Halestorm
Релиз Back From The Dead
Back From The Dead2021 · Сингл · Halestorm
Релиз Long Live Rock
Long Live Rock2021 · Сингл · Halestorm
Релиз Reimagined
Reimagined2020 · Альбом · Halestorm
Релиз Break In (feat. Amy Lee)
Break In (feat. Amy Lee)2020 · Сингл · Amy Lee
Релиз Vicious (Stripped)
Vicious (Stripped)2020 · Альбом · Halestorm
Релиз Chemicals
Chemicals2019 · Сингл · Halestorm
Релиз Vicious
Vicious2018 · Альбом · Halestorm
Релиз Do Not Disturb
Do Not Disturb2018 · Сингл · Halestorm
Релиз Black Vultures
Black Vultures2018 · Сингл · Halestorm
Релиз Uncomfortable
Uncomfortable2018 · Сингл · Halestorm

Похожие артисты

Halestorm
Артист

Halestorm

Saliva
Артист

Saliva

Hinder
Артист

Hinder

Cyan Kicks
Артист

Cyan Kicks

Within Temptation
Артист

Within Temptation

Icon For Hire
Артист

Icon For Hire

The HU
Артист

The HU

Rob Zombie
Артист

Rob Zombie

William Duvall
Артист

William Duvall

PAIN
Артист

PAIN

Five Finger Death Punch
Артист

Five Finger Death Punch

Flyleaf
Артист

Flyleaf

Godsmack
Артист

Godsmack