Jethro Tull

Jethro Tull

Трек  ·  2012

Fat Man (2001 Remaster)

3 лайка

Jethro Tull

Исполнитель

Jethro Tull

Трек Fat Man (2001 Remaster)

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Fat Man (2001 Remaster)

Fat Man (2001 Remaster)

Jethro Tull

All the Best

2:50

Текст песни

Don't want to be a fat man

People would think that I was just good fun, man

Would rather be a thin man

I am so glad to go on being one, man

Too much to carry around with you

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone UK
