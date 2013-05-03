Трек · 2013
Ooh, I Like It
#
Название
Альбом
Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone UK
Текст песни
I like the the way you look at me and how you stare oh you've so good to me i could bare, oh i could bare to see you in my heart.
I gave myself away years but that was a mistake cause i love yyyyooooouuuu!!!!!!!!!!!
The way walk the way you talk the way say my name in your smiles
Чтобы увидеть полный текст,
Другие релизы артиста
Sunshine Band 2005 - 20202021 · Альбом · KC & The Sunshine Band
Get Down Tonight2018 · Альбом · Galactic Marvl
Soaking up the Rays'2016 · Альбом · J.D.
Seni Yerler2016 · Сингл · KC & The Sunshine Band
I'm Feeling You - The Remixes2016 · Альбом · KC & The Sunshine Band
All In a Night's Work (Expanded Version)2015 · Альбом · KC & The Sunshine Band
The Painter (Expanded Version)2015 · Альбом · KC & The Sunshine Band
Jd and the Sunshine Band2014 · Альбом · J.D.
Original Album Series2013 · Альбом · KC & The Sunshine Band
15 Classic Tracks: KC and the Sunshine Band2013 · Альбом · KC & The Sunshine Band
I Can't Get You out of My Mind (Remix I)2013 · Альбом · KC & The Sunshine Band
I Can't Get You out of My Mind (Remix IV)2013 · Альбом · KC & The Sunshine Band