Трек · 2014
Simpatico
Название
Альбом
Информация о правообладателе: Executive Music/The End Records
Текст песни
You and I, simpatico, its a battle though and this we both know.
You and I, simpatico, its a battle though and this we both know...
You and I, simpatico, its a battle though and this we both know.
You and I- a common bond, on and on
The simpatico
