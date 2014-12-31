О нас

Alien Ant Farm

Трек  ·  2014

Simpatico

10 лайков

Исполнитель

Трек Simpatico

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Simpatico

Simpatico

Alien Ant Farm

Always and forever

3:26

Текст песни

You and I, simpatico, its a battle though and this we both know.

You and I, simpatico, its a battle though and this we both know...

You and I, simpatico, its a battle though and this we both know.

You and I- a common bond, on and on

The simpatico

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: Executive Music/The End Records
Другие релизы артиста

Релиз ~mAntras~
~mAntras~2024 · Альбом · Alien Ant Farm
Релиз The Shadow's Verdict
The Shadow's Verdict2022 · Альбом · Alien Ant Farm
Релиз Dive In
Dive In2020 · Альбом · Alien Ant Farm
Релиз Everything She Wants
Everything She Wants2020 · Сингл · Alien Ant Farm
Релиз Colors Shapes
Colors Shapes2019 · Сингл · Smoot Criminal
Релиз Smooth Criminal - Re-Recorded LX Xander Remix
Smooth Criminal - Re-Recorded LX Xander Remix2019 · Сингл · Highrise
Релиз Stéréologik
Stéréologik2016 · Альбом · Alien Ant Farm
Релиз Always and forever
Always and forever2014 · Альбом · Alien Ant Farm
Релиз Smooth Criminal (7" Version)
Smooth Criminal (7" Version)2011 · Альбом · Alien Ant Farm
Релиз Smooth Criminal
Smooth Criminal2010 · Сингл · Alien Ant Farm
Релиз The Best Of Alien Ant Farm 20th Century Masters The Millennium Collection
The Best Of Alien Ant Farm 20th Century Masters The Millennium Collection2008 · Альбом · Alien Ant Farm
Релиз Up In The Attic
Up In The Attic2006 · Альбом · Alien Ant Farm

Alien Ant Farm
Артист

Alien Ant Farm

Puddle of Mudd
Артист

Puddle of Mudd

Guano Apes
Артист

Guano Apes

Billy Talent
Артист

Billy Talent

Afi
Артист

Afi

Rise Against
Артист

Rise Against

Saving Abel
Артист

Saving Abel

P.O.D.
Артист

P.O.D.

Yellowcard
Артист

Yellowcard

Finger Eleven
Артист

Finger Eleven

H, Blockx
Артист

H, Blockx

Seether
Артист

Seether

System of A Down
Артист

System of A Down