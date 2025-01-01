Трек · 1989
Carolyne
2 лайка
#
Название
Альбом
Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone (France)
Текст песни
Hors des croisades
C'est pour Carolyne
Que je pose mon arme
Blessé d'espoir
Je roule dans la poussière
Чтобы увидеть полный текст,
Волна по треку
Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции
Другие релизы артиста
Toute première fois2025 · Сингл · Bon Entendeur
Johnny Johnny (Young Pulse Remix)2021 · Сингл · Jeanne Mas
Poupee psychedelique2018 · Сингл · Jeanne Mas
Remixes 1984-20042012 · Альбом · Jeanne Mas
Le disque d'or2012 · Альбом · Jeanne Mas
Divas Wanted, Vol. 22010 · Альбом · Jeanne Mas
Divas Wanted, Vol. 12010 · Альбом · Jeanne Mas
Femmes D'aujourd'hui [Edition De Luxe]2010 · Альбом · Jeanne Mas
Jeanne Mas2010 · Альбом · Jeanne Mas
The Flowers Collection Vol 12009 · Альбом · Jeanne Mas
The Flowers Collection Vol 22009 · Альбом · Jeanne Mas
The Flowers Collection Vol 22009 · Альбом · Jeanne Mas