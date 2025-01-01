О нас

Jeanne Mas

Jeanne Mas

Трек  ·  1989

Carolyne

Jeanne Mas

Исполнитель

Jeanne Mas

Трек Carolyne

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Carolyne

Carolyne

Jeanne Mas

Les Crises De L'âme

4:00

Текст песни

Hors des croisades

C'est pour Carolyne

Que je pose mon arme

Blessé d'espoir

Je roule dans la poussière

Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone (France)
