Sanne Salomonsen

Sanne Salomonsen

Трек  ·  2010

Where Blue Begins (2000 Digital Remaster)

2 лайка

Sanne Salomonsen

Исполнитель

Sanne Salomonsen

Трек Where Blue Begins (2000 Digital Remaster)

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Where Blue Begins (2000 Digital Remaster)

Where Blue Begins (2000 Digital Remaster)

Sanne Salomonsen

50 Stærke Danske Hits (Vol. 9)

4:18

Текст песни

When the night comes down and the shadows fall

That's when I need you most of all

When the colors fade in the empty night

That's when I need you to hold me tight

When the echoes of love, oh, whisper to the winds

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone Denmark
