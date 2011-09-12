О нас

Команда

Креаторам

Звук Бизнес

Частые вопросы

Поддержка

iOS App

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

Информация о правообладателе: ℗ This compilation 2011 EMI Records Ltd.

Другие релизы артиста

Релиз Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli, piano : Beethoven • Chopin • Debussy
Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli, piano : Beethoven • Chopin • Debussy2023 · Сингл · Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli
Релиз Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli, piano : Schumann • Mozart • Liszt
Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli, piano : Schumann • Mozart • Liszt2023 · Сингл · Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli
Релиз Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli, piano : Frédéric Chopin
Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli, piano : Frédéric Chopin2023 · Сингл · Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli
Релиз Piano Concertos
Piano Concertos2022 · Сингл · Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli
Релиз Grieg: Concerto pour piano, 10 Mélodies & 3 Pièces pour piano (Les indispensables de Diapason)
Grieg: Concerto pour piano, 10 Mélodies & 3 Pièces pour piano (Les indispensables de Diapason)2022 · Альбом · Oivin Fjeldstad
Релиз Piano Masterpieces: Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli – Recital, Warszaw-London
Piano Masterpieces: Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli – Recital, Warszaw-London2018 · Альбом · Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli
Релиз Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Paganini, Op. 35
Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Paganini, Op. 352017 · Альбом · Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli
Релиз Michelangeli Plays Galuppi, Scarlatti & Ravel
Michelangeli Plays Galuppi, Scarlatti & Ravel2017 · Альбом · Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli
Релиз Legendary Pianists: Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli
Legendary Pianists: Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli2016 · Альбом · Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli
Релиз Brahms: Variations sur un thème de Paganini - Busoni: Chaconne (Mono Version)
Brahms: Variations sur un thème de Paganini - Busoni: Chaconne (Mono Version)2016 · Альбом · Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli
Релиз Mozart: Piano Concertos - Brahms: 28 Variations on a Theme by Paganini
Mozart: Piano Concertos - Brahms: 28 Variations on a Theme by Paganini2015 · Альбом · Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Релиз Grieg: Piano Concerto, Op. 16 - Schumann: Carnevale di Vienna, Op. 26
Grieg: Piano Concerto, Op. 16 - Schumann: Carnevale di Vienna, Op. 262015 · Альбом · Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli

Похожие артисты

Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli
Артист

Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli

Алексей Айги
Артист

Алексей Айги

Alexandre Tharaud
Артист

Alexandre Tharaud

David Fray
Артист

David Fray

Eric Xi Xin Liang
Артист

Eric Xi Xin Liang

Anna Ignatova
Артист

Anna Ignatova

Élodie Sablier
Артист

Élodie Sablier

Una Luna
Артист

Una Luna

Simon Vouet
Артист

Simon Vouet

Wouter Dewit
Артист

Wouter Dewit

Алексей Любимов
Артист

Алексей Любимов

Sergei Nakariakov
Артист

Sergei Nakariakov

I Musici
Артист

I Musici