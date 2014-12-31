Трек · 2014
My Oh My
1 лайк
#
Название
Альбом
Информация о правообладателе: Nonesuch
Текст песни
Rise up, blinking in the sun
Wrapped in invisible wire
Something beautiful's gonna come
Out from underneath our thumbs
So let freedom vibrate, not ring
Чтобы увидеть полный текст,
Волна по треку
Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции
Другие релизы артиста
Hell on Church Street2022 · Альбом · Punch Brothers
Cattle in the Cane2021 · Сингл · Punch Brothers
Orphan Annie2021 · Сингл · Punch Brothers
Any Old Time2021 · Сингл · Punch Brothers
Church Street Blues2021 · Сингл · Punch Brothers
All Ashore2018 · Альбом · Punch Brothers
Three Dots and a Dash2018 · Сингл · Punch Brothers
It's All Part of the Plan2018 · Сингл · Punch Brothers
The Wireless2015 · Альбом · Punch Brothers
Sleek White Baby2015 · Сингл · Punch Brothers
The Phosphorescent Blues2014 · Альбом · Punch Brothers
My Oh My2014 · Сингл · Punch Brothers