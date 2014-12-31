О нас

Punch Brothers

Punch Brothers

Трек  ·  2014

Boll Weevil

Punch Brothers

Исполнитель

Punch Brothers

Трек Boll Weevil

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Boll Weevil

Boll Weevil

Punch Brothers

The Phosphorescent Blues

2:36

Текст песни

Boll weevil told the farmer

"You better treat me right

I'll eat up all of your cotton

Sleep in your grain rail tonight"

Boll weevil told the farmer

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: Nonesuch
