Трек · 2011
Hush (Version Four) [BBC Chris Grant's Tasty Pop Sundae Session]
7 лайков
Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone UK
Текст песни
I got a certain little girl, she's on my mind
No doubt about it, she looks so fine
The best girl that I ever had
She's gonna make me feel so bad
Yeah, make me feel so bad
Чтобы увидеть полный текст,
