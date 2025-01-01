О нас

Команда

Креаторам

Звук Бизнес

Частые вопросы

Поддержка

iOS App

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

Terrorvision

Terrorvision

Трек  ·  1998

III Wishes

1 лайк

Terrorvision

Исполнитель

Terrorvision

Трек III Wishes

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек III Wishes

III Wishes

Terrorvision

Shaving Peaches

3:51

Текст песни

If I had three wishes, I'd wish for five

Panorama, men at work, oh man alive

If I had five wishes I'd wish for six

I'd have a Midas touch and not a nervous twitch

If I had six wishes I'd wish for seven

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone UK
Волна по треку
Волна по треку
Волна по треку

Волна по треку


Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции

Другие релизы артиста

Релиз Party over Here...Live in London
Party over Here...Live in London2019 · Альбом · Terrorvision
Релиз Super Delux
Super Delux2011 · Альбом · Terrorvision
Релиз BBC In Concert [6th June 1993]
BBC In Concert [6th June 1993]2010 · Альбом · Terrorvision
Релиз BBC In Concert [4th June 1994]
BBC In Concert [4th June 1994]2010 · Альбом · Terrorvision
Релиз Friday Rock Show Session (13th May 1994)
Friday Rock Show Session (13th May 1994)2010 · Альбом · Terrorvision
Релиз B-Sides & Rarities
B-Sides & Rarities2005 · Альбом · Terrorvision
Релиз The Essential Terrorvision
The Essential Terrorvision2002 · Альбом · Terrorvision
Релиз Whales And Dolphins - The Best Of
Whales And Dolphins - The Best Of2001 · Альбом · Terrorvision
Релиз Formaldehyde/How To Make Friends And Influence People/Regular Urban Survivors
Formaldehyde/How To Make Friends And Influence People/Regular Urban Survivors2000 · Альбом · Terrorvision
Релиз Shaving Peaches
Shaving Peaches1998 · Альбом · Terrorvision
Релиз Regular Urban Survivors
Regular Urban Survivors1996 · Альбом · Terrorvision
Релиз How To Make Friends And Influence People
How To Make Friends And Influence People1994 · Альбом · Terrorvision

Похожие артисты

Terrorvision
Артист

Terrorvision

Spider Murphy Gang
Артист

Spider Murphy Gang

Валерий Киблер
Артист

Валерий Киблер

Dumdum Boys
Артист

Dumdum Boys

Юрий Хой
Артист

Юрий Хой

Ландыши
Артист

Ландыши

Ногу Свело
Признан иноагентом

Ногу Свело

Adam and the Ants
Артист

Adam and the Ants

Wes Watkins
Артист

Wes Watkins

Андрей Алексин
Артист

Андрей Алексин

Takis Mpougas
Артист

Takis Mpougas

Алик Потапкин
Артист

Алик Потапкин

The Fabulous Thunderbirds
Артист

The Fabulous Thunderbirds