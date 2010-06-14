О нас

Команда

Креаторам

Звук Бизнес

Частые вопросы

Поддержка

iOS App

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

Corinne Bailey Rae

Corinne Bailey Rae

Трек  ·  2010

Put Your Records On

79 лайков

Corinne Bailey Rae

Исполнитель

Corinne Bailey Rae

Трек Put Your Records On

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Put Your Records On

Put Your Records On

Corinne Bailey Rae

Housework Hits

3:39

Текст песни

Three little birds sat on my window

And they told me I don't need to worry

Summer came like cinnamon, so sweet

Little girls double-dutch on the concrete

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone Records Ltd a Warner Music Group Company
Волна по треку
Волна по треку
Волна по треку

Волна по треку


Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции

Другие релизы артиста

Релиз Black Rainbows
Black Rainbows2023 · Альбом · Corinne Bailey Rae
Релиз New York Transit Queen
New York Transit Queen2023 · Сингл · Corinne Bailey Rae
Релиз Horn Exam Pieces from 2013, ABRSM Grade 8
Horn Exam Pieces from 2013, ABRSM Grade 82023 · Альбом · Corinne Bailey Rae
Релиз Horn Exam Pieces from 2013, ABRSM Grade 6
Horn Exam Pieces from 2013, ABRSM Grade 62023 · Альбом · Corinne Bailey Rae
Релиз Horn Exam Pieces from 2013, ABRSM Grade 7
Horn Exam Pieces from 2013, ABRSM Grade 72023 · Альбом · John Thurgood
Релиз Horn Exam Pieces from 2013, ABRSM Grade 1
Horn Exam Pieces from 2013, ABRSM Grade 12023 · Альбом · Corinne Bailey Rae
Релиз Horn Exam Pieces from 2013, ABRSM Grade 2
Horn Exam Pieces from 2013, ABRSM Grade 22023 · Альбом · Corinne Bailey Rae
Релиз Al Green: Soul Legend
Al Green: Soul Legend2022 · Альбом · Al Green
Релиз Nothing's Ever Gonna Be Good Enough (feat. Corinne Bailey Rae)
Nothing's Ever Gonna Be Good Enough (feat. Corinne Bailey Rae)2021 · Сингл · Miles Kane
Релиз You Are (feat. Corinne Bailey Rae & UMI)
You Are (feat. Corinne Bailey Rae & UMI)2021 · Сингл · Smoko Ono
Релиз Sister
Sister2018 · Сингл · Tracey Thorn
Релиз The Heart Speaks In Whispers
The Heart Speaks In Whispers2016 · Альбом · Corinne Bailey Rae

Похожие артисты

Corinne Bailey Rae
Артист

Corinne Bailey Rae

Clairo
Артист

Clairo

The Lumineers
Артист

The Lumineers

Jason Mraz
Артист

Jason Mraz

Yuna
Артист

Yuna

James Morrison
Артист

James Morrison

Celeste
Артист

Celeste

Counting Crows
Артист

Counting Crows

Kacey Musgraves
Артист

Kacey Musgraves

Andra Day
Артист

Andra Day

Maggie Rogers
Артист

Maggie Rogers

The Head And The Heart
Артист

The Head And The Heart

Allman Brown
Артист

Allman Brown