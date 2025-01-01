Информация о правообладателе: A Warner Classics release ℗ 1991 Parlophone Records Limited
Трек · 1991
Sinfonia concertante for Violin and Viola in E-Flat Major, K. 364: III. Presto
Другие релизы артиста
Bach, Bologne, Previn, Vivaldi, Williams2023 · Альбом · John Williams
Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2: II. Rounds2022 · Сингл · Джон Уильямс
Anne-Sophie Mutter Plays Bach2022 · Альбом · Anne-Sophie Mutter
Anne-Sophie Mutter Plays Mozart2021 · Альбом · Anne-Sophie Mutter
John Williams in Vienna2020 · Альбом · Wiener Philharmoniker
Devil's Dance2020 · Сингл · Anne-Sophie Mutter
Beethoven: Triple Concerto & Symphony No. 72020 · Сингл · Yo-Yo Ma
Beethoven: Triple Concerto in C Major, Op. 56: 2. Largo - attacca2020 · Сингл · Anne-Sophie Mutter
Across The Stars2019 · Альбом · Anne-Sophie Mutter
Across The Stars2019 · Альбом · Anne-Sophie Mutter
Rey's Theme2019 · Сингл · The Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles
Yoda's Theme2019 · Сингл · Джон Уильямс