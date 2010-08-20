Информация о правообладателе: The copyright in this sound recording is owned by EMI Records Ltd.
Трек · 2010
Three Preludes Founded on Welsh Hymn Tunes (orch. Arnold Foster): 2. Rhosymedre (melody by J. D. Edwards, 1805-1885)
