О нас

Команда

Креаторам

Звук Бизнес

Частые вопросы

Поддержка

iOS App

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

Owain Arwel Hughes

Owain Arwel Hughes

Трек  ·  2010

Solomon HWV67: Sinfonia (The Arrival of the Queen of Sheba)

Owain Arwel Hughes

Исполнитель

Owain Arwel Hughes

Трек Solomon HWV67: Sinfonia (The Arrival of the Queen of Sheba)

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Solomon HWV67: Sinfonia (The Arrival of the Queen of Sheba)

Solomon HWV67: Sinfonia (The Arrival of the Queen of Sheba)

Owain Arwel Hughes

The Best of British

3:27

Информация о правообладателе: The copyright in this sound recording is owned by EMI Records Ltd.

Другие релизы артиста

Релиз Welsh Music for Strings
Welsh Music for Strings2025 · Альбом · Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Релиз W. Mathias: Music for Strings, Op. 14: II. Canto
W. Mathias: Music for Strings, Op. 14: II. Canto2025 · Сингл · Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Релиз G. Williams: Elegy
G. Williams: Elegy2025 · Сингл · Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Релиз Riisager, K.: Benzin / Archaeopteryx / Til Apollon
Riisager, K.: Benzin / Archaeopteryx / Til Apollon2023 · Альбом · Knudåge Riisager
Релиз Here Come the Classics, Vol. 9: Great Choral Classics
Here Come the Classics, Vol. 9: Great Choral Classics2019 · Альбом · Owain Arwel Hughes
Релиз Here Come the Classics, Vol. 10: Grand Opera Gala
Here Come the Classics, Vol. 10: Grand Opera Gala2019 · Альбом · Owain Arwel Hughes
Релиз Last Night of The Proms
Last Night of The Proms2016 · Альбом · Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Релиз The Planets
The Planets2016 · Альбом · Gustav Holst
Релиз Nordic Concertos
Nordic Concertos2015 · Альбом · Martin Fröst
Релиз Elgar, E.: Symphony No. 2 / Hoddinott, A.: Investiture Dances
Elgar, E.: Symphony No. 2 / Hoddinott, A.: Investiture Dances2013 · Альбом · Owain Arwel Hughes
Релиз National Youth Orchestra of Wales: Vaughan Williams / Mathias
National Youth Orchestra of Wales: Vaughan Williams / Mathias2013 · Альбом · Owain Arwel Hughes
Релиз Schnittke, A.: The 10 Symphonies
Schnittke, A.: The 10 Symphonies2010 · Альбом · Torleif Thedeen; Danish National Radio Symphony Orchestra, conductor Leif Segerstam

Похожие артисты

Owain Arwel Hughes
Артист

Owain Arwel Hughes

London Symphony Orchestra
Артист

London Symphony Orchestra

Edvard Grieg
Артист

Edvard Grieg

The Johann Strauss Orchestra
Артист

The Johann Strauss Orchestra

Hauser
Артист

Hauser

The London Festival Orchestra
Артист

The London Festival Orchestra

BBC Concert Orchestra
Артист

BBC Concert Orchestra

Sir Georg Solti
Артист

Sir Georg Solti

National Philharmonic Orchestra
Артист

National Philharmonic Orchestra

Göteborgs Symfoniker
Артист

Göteborgs Symfoniker

Philippe Sarde
Артист

Philippe Sarde

Solisti e Orchestre del Cinema Italiano
Артист

Solisti e Orchestre del Cinema Italiano

William Steinberg
Артист

William Steinberg