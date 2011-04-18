Трек · 2011
My Heart Goes Bang (American 'Wipe Out' Mix)
Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone UK
Текст песни
The other night a close friend told me
Never let my heart fall into careless hands
I said,"Thanks, that's very nice, appreciate your good advice
But things don't always go the way that I planned"
Oh, you, you, you take my heart and shake it up
Чтобы увидеть полный текст,
Волна по треку
Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции
Другие релизы артиста
Fan the Flame (Pt. 2) (The Resurrection)2021 · Альбом · Dead or Alive
Hurt Me (Did U Have 2 Hurt Me) (Extended Version)2021 · Сингл · Dead or Alive
Hurt Me (Did U Have 2 Hurt Me)2021 · Сингл · Dead or Alive
Tonight.... (Extended Version)2021 · Сингл · Dead or Alive
Tonight....2021 · Сингл · Dead or Alive
Fragile (Deluxe Edition)2021 · Альбом · Dead or Alive
Nukleopatra (Invincible Edition)2021 · Альбом · Dead or Alive
Spin Drive2021 · Альбом · Dead or Alive
Fan the Flame (Pt. 1) [Invincible Edition]2021 · Альбом · Dead or Alive
Never Marry an Icon (Pete Burns vs. The Dirty Disco)2020 · Сингл · The dirty Disco
That's The Way I Like It: The Best of Dead Or Alive2010 · Альбом · Dead or Alive
You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)2010 · Альбом · Dead or Alive