The Animals

The Animals

Трек  ·  2011

The House of the Rising Sun (Mono) [2002 Remaster]

18 лайков

The Animals

Исполнитель

The Animals

Трек The House of the Rising Sun (Mono) [2002 Remaster]

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек The House of the Rising Sun (Mono) [2002 Remaster]

The House of the Rising Sun (Mono) [2002 Remaster]

The Animals

Massive Hits! - Sixties

4:29

Текст песни

There is a house in New Orleans

They call the Rising Sun

And it's been the ruin of many a poor boy

And God, I know I'm one

My mother was a tailor

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: ℗ 2011 Parlophone Records Ltd a Warner Music Group Company

