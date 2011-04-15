Трек · 2011
The House of the Rising Sun (Mono) [2002 Remaster]
Информация о правообладателе: ℗ 2011 Parlophone Records Ltd a Warner Music Group Company
Текст песни
There is a house in New Orleans
They call the Rising Sun
And it's been the ruin of many a poor boy
And God, I know I'm one
My mother was a tailor
