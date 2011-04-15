Трек · 2011
Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood
#
Название
Альбом
Информация о правообладателе: ℗ 2011 Parlophone Records Ltd a Warner Music Group Company
Текст песни
Baby, do you understand me now?
Sometimes, I feel a little mad
Well, don't you know that
No one alive can always be an angel
When things go wrong, I seem to be bad
Чтобы увидеть полный текст,
Волна по треку
Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции
Другие релизы артиста
The BBC Sessions, Vol. 1 - 1965-662025 · Альбом · The Animals
The BBC Sessions, Vol. 2 - 1966-672025 · Альбом · The Animals
Those Draftin' Blues2022 · Альбом · The Animals
A Happy New Year2022 · Альбом · The Animals
When the Swallows come again2021 · Альбом · The Animals
The Story of the Rose2021 · Альбом · The Animals
Christmas In The Old Home2021 · Альбом · The Animals
Yacht Club2021 · Альбом · The Animals
Headman2021 · Альбом · The Animals
Dance on the Train2021 · Альбом · The Animals
At the Door2020 · Альбом · The Animals
Slow Motion2020 · Альбом · The Animals