Трек · 1994
Cruel Crazy Beautiful World
1 лайк
Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone UK
Текст песни
You have to wash with the crocodile in the river,
You have to swim with the sharks in the sea,
You have to live with the crooked politician,
Trust those things that you can never see.
Ayeye ayeye jesse mfana ayeye ayeye
Чтобы увидеть полный текст,
Другие релизы артиста
King Of Time2017 · Альбом · Johnny Clegg
Scatterlings of Africa2016 · Сингл · Johnny Clegg
Africa Umoja (The Spirit Of Togetherness) (feat. Johnny Clegg, Hugh Masakela, McCoy Mrubata & Don Laka)2013 · Альбом · Johnny Clegg
Human2010 · Альбом · Johnny Clegg
Live at the Nelson Mandela Theatre (feat. Soweto Gospel Choir)2007 · Альбом · Johnny Clegg
Live At The Nelson Mandela Theatre (feat. Soweto Gospel Choir)2007 · Альбом · Johnny Clegg
The Best Of Johnny Clegg & Savuka: In My African Dream1994 · Альбом · Johnny Clegg
Heat Dust & Dreams1993 · Альбом · Savuka
Cruel Crazy Beautiful World1990 · Альбом · Savuka
Shadow Man1988 · Альбом · Johnny Clegg
Third World Child1987 · Альбом · Savuka