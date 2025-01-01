Crosby, Columbo and Vallee

2020 · Альбом · Joe Moss And His Orchestra

In the Dim Dim Dawning

2020 · Альбом · Irene Taylor

When My Ship Comes in

2020 · Альбом · Rudy Vallee & His Connecticut Yankees

Beside an Open Fireplace

2020 · Альбом · Rudy Vallee & His Connecticut Yankees

Maybe I Love You Too Much

2020 · Альбом · Rudy Vallee & His Connecticut Yankees

Smile, Darn Ya Smile

2020 · Альбом · Ambrose and His Orchestra

Springtime Reminds Me of You

2020 · Альбом · Ted Wallace And His

East of the Sun

2020 · Альбом · Leslie Holmes

Turn On the Heat

2020 · Альбом · The Rhythmic Eight

Dancing in the Moonlight

2012 · Альбом · Rudy Vallee & His Connecticut Yankees

Old Man Harlem

2012 · Альбом · Rudy Vallee & His Connecticut Yankees

I'm Just a Vagabond Lover