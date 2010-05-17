Трек · 2010
Chant No. 1 (I Don't Need This Pressure On) [12" Version]
Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone UK
Текст песни
I checked the time, it was almost time
A curious smell, an intangible crime
I'm washing my clothes, but the stain still grows
Cover your eyes, the stain still shows
