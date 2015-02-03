О нас

Команда

Креаторам

Звук Бизнес

Частые вопросы

Поддержка

iOS App

Android App

Сервис может содержать контент, не предназначенный для несовершеннолетних, в том числе упоминающий о наркотических средствах, психотропных веществах и их аналогах, незаконное потребление которых причиняет вред здоровью, их незаконный оборот запрещен и влечет установленную законодательством ответственность.
©2025, ООО «Звук» является аккредитованной ИТ-компанией, ОКВЭД 62.01: разработка программного обеспечения. ПО ООО «Звук» состоит в реестре отечественного ПО: №16328 от 23.01.2023. В Сервисе применяются рекомендательные технологии в соответствии с

Правилами

Пользовательское соглашение

|

Персональные данные

Правила кибербезопасности

Найти трек, подкаст, книгу...

Ewert and the Two Dragons

Ewert and the Two Dragons

Трек  ·  2015

Million Miles

1 лайк

Ewert and the Two Dragons

Исполнитель

Ewert and the Two Dragons

Трек Million Miles

#

Название

Альбом

1

Трек Million Miles

Million Miles

Ewert and the Two Dragons

Million Miles

3:44

Текст песни

And I never thought I'd find my way home

Walked a million miles in solitude for so long

Need no water, need no food, I need none

Need a reason to walk on and to breathe on

Need a reason to walk on

Чтобы увидеть полный текст,

войдите

Информация о правообладателе: Sire
Волна по треку
Волна по треку
Волна по треку

Волна по треку


Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции

Другие релизы артиста

Релиз Hands Around the Moon
Hands Around the Moon2018 · Альбом · Ewert and the Two Dragons
Релиз Somewhere
Somewhere2018 · Сингл · Ewert and the Two Dragons
Релиз Journey
Journey2018 · Сингл · Ewert and the Two Dragons
Релиз Million Miles
Million Miles2015 · Сингл · Ewert and the Two Dragons
Релиз Circles
Circles2014 · Альбом · Ewert and the Two Dragons
Релиз Pictures
Pictures2014 · Сингл · Ewert and the Two Dragons
Релиз Good Man Down
Good Man Down2011 · Сингл · Ewert and the Two Dragons
Релиз Good Man Down
Good Man Down2011 · Альбом · Ewert and the Two Dragons

Похожие артисты

Ewert and the Two Dragons
Артист

Ewert and the Two Dragons

Lika Morgan
Артист

Lika Morgan

The Bestseller
Артист

The Bestseller

Ali Bakgor
Артист

Ali Bakgor

Ivan Spell
Артист

Ivan Spell

Deepest
Артист

Deepest

Marc philippe
Артист

Marc philippe

Abriviatura IV
Артист

Abriviatura IV

Mister Monj
Артист

Mister Monj

DIVA Vocal
Артист

DIVA Vocal

Svet
Артист

Svet

DJ Aristocrat
Артист

DJ Aristocrat

Nesco
Артист

Nesco