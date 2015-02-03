Трек · 2015
Million Miles
Информация о правообладателе: Sire
Текст песни
And I never thought I'd find my way home
Walked a million miles in solitude for so long
Need no water, need no food, I need none
Need a reason to walk on and to breathe on
Need a reason to walk on
