Трек · 2003
Roads to Moscow (Live 1981)
1 лайк
#
Название
Альбом
Информация о правообладателе: Parlophone UK
Текст песни
They crossed over the border the hour before dawn
Moving in lines through the day
Most of our planes were destroyed on the ground where they lay
Waiting for orders we held in the wood
Word from the front never came
Чтобы увидеть полный текст,
Волна по треку
Похожие по звучанию треки из нашей коллекции
Другие релизы артиста
Original Album Series2014 · Альбом · Al Stewart
Images (His First Three Albums)2011 · Альбом · Al Stewart
Zero She Flies2009 · Альбом · Al Stewart
Love Chronicles2009 · Альбом · Al Stewart
Sparks of Ancient Light2008 · Альбом · Al Stewart
A Piece of Yesterday - The Anthology2006 · Альбом · Al Stewart
A Beach Full of Shells2005 · Альбом · Al Stewart
Running Man - Introducing... Al Stewart2003 · Альбом · Al Stewart
Down in the Cellar2000 · Альбом · Al Stewart
On the Border1998 · Альбом · Al Stewart
24 Carrots1997 · Альбом · Al Stewart
Last Days of the Century1997 · Альбом · Al Stewart